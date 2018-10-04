12 years for under age lover rape

By Michelle Gwizi

A 28 year old man from Nkayi has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping his minor ex-girlfriend twice after threatening to axe her.

Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla suspended three years for five years from Tribe Lunga’s sentence on condition of good behaviour. “It is a bad thing to rape someone. If she doesn’t love you anymore respect her decision,” said Ms Mnkandla.

In March this year, the victim (15) had a misunderstanding with Lunga after she avoided seeing him for some time due to his violent behaviour. She later ended their relationship and Lunga started accusing her of having affairs with other men. He then raped her.

Prosecuting, Ms Concilia Ncube said: “On April 12 at around 4PM in Haga Village, Gwamayaya area, Lunga went to the complainant’s house to ask if her decision to end their affair was final.”

Their discussion did not go well as Lunga became angry and threatened to assault the complainant.

The complainant fled to her neighbour’s house.

Lunga followed her and dragged her to his cousin’s homestead while threatening her with a small axe.

He also assaulted her with a stick several times on her back. “At around 6PM, Lunga raped the complainant once after threatening to kill her with the small axe,” said Ms Ncube.

She said after the rape, Lunga force-marched the complainant to his homestead where he raped her once.

The complainant was rescued by her father on the following day. The rape was reported to the police leading to Lunga’s arrest. The Chronicle