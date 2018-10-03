Sniper escapes with injuries

Dancehall artiste, Sniper Storm, was last Saturday involved in a road accident and escaped with minor injuries.The accident happened at Chaka Growth Point, 70 km from Masvingo.

Sniper Storm who was in the company of his younger brother was going for an event at Masvingo showgrounds.

Speaking to H-Metro, Sniper Storm said he is glad to be alive.

“I am just glad to be alive, I just have minor injuries otherwise I am ok.

“I want to thank God because I don’t know how I made it out alive,” he said. H-Metro.