AccidentsFeatured

Sniper escapes with injuries

27,737 3

Dancehall artiste, Sniper Storm, was last Saturday involved in a road accident and escaped with minor injuries.The accident happened at Chaka Growth Point, 70 km from Masvingo.

Sniper
Sniper

Sniper Storm who was in the company of his younger brother was going for an event at Masvingo showgrounds.

Speaking to H-Metro, Sniper Storm said he is glad to be alive.

“I am just glad to be alive, I just have minor injuries otherwise I am ok.

Related Articles

Sniper Storm hauls pregnant girlfriend to court

39,476 223

Typhoid spreads to Kadoma, Masvingo

11,827 68

Masvingo prisons full again

832 24

Cold weather kills 12

17,483 103

“I want to thank God because I don’t know how I made it out alive,” he said. H-Metro.

You might also like More from author