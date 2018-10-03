PSL in striker crisis: Chipuka

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Garthly Chipuka has blamed lack of proper strikers’ development in the country as the main reason for lack of goals.Many teams, especially the so called small teams, generally struggle for consistent goalscorers.

Dynamos have scored the fewest goals in the league this season and they find themselves in the relegation places.

For Chipuka, lack of player development from a tender age has led to the lack of quality players who get the goals on a regular basis, a crisis for most of the teams in the league.

“Looking at development as a whole in Zimbabwe, we don’t have good strikers maybe because some of these things it’s the attitude of the players we have in the premier league.“If you look at shooting like a rifle you have someone shooting 300 bullets a day trying to shoot but our boys most probably from training they go back home

“Basically the attitudes of the players that we have in the land they don’t work as hard as they are supposed to do as maybe the yesteryear players.

“The problem is here in the premier league you cannot try and nature somebody who old and you want to play them.

“Basically some of these things you need to watch the runs that are done even the rest of the teams when they are playing, very few players or strikers are making the clever runs that they are supposed to be doing, the proper runs and a lot of other aspects, those technical runs they don’t make them,” he lamented.

Zimbabwe has consistently produced players who have played in South Africa like Knowledge Musona, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa amongst other players currently playing for the national team.

Chipuka said this exodus to better leagues has also affected the local league.

“So basically we have a problem and a crisis as a nation that’s why when we produce one he’s taken down south.

“With the rate they are being taken if we were producing well then basically South Africa would have been saturated and we remain with a crisis,” he added.

Reigning player of the year Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), David Temwanjira (ZPC Kariba) and Lameck Nhamo (Triangle) have reached double figures this year as the season nears its end. H-Metro.