Pasuwa delays Ngezi move

Warriors and Dynamos coach, Kalisto Pasuwa will only join Ngezi Platinum in January next year.The ambitious outfit parted ways with Tonderai Ndiraya on mutual consent, yesterday and installed his assistant Clifton Kadurira as caretaker coach for the remainder of the season.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars F.C wishes to announce the departure of Coach Tonderai Ndiraya from the team through a mutual separation agreement,” reads part of the statement.

Ndiraya confirmed his departure from the club and wished them well in the remaining fixtures.“It’s true I have left Ngezi and I just want to thank everyone at the club for the support. I wish them well in the remaining fixtures,” said Ndiraya.

Ngezi Platinum chairperson Jeremiah Gasitene said assistant coach Clifton Kadurira has taken over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“Kadurira (Clifton) is taking over as interim coach until the end of the season. He will be in charge in the remaining five games.

“That’s our position, I don’t know of that Pasuwa talk. What I have told you is the latest development at the club,” he said.

H-Metro heard the club is still debating whether they appoint the new coach now or at the beginning of the next season.

Gasitene said a big decision will be made at the end of the season basing on the performance of Kadurira.

“Obviously at the end of the season we will have a review of his (Kadurira) performance and we start from there,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum wished Ndiraya well in his future endeavours underlining his achievements at the club.

“Tonderai joined Ngezi Platinum F.C. when the team was promoted to the Premier Soccer League. In their maiden season in the Premier Soccer League, Tonderai led the team to finish off in a respectable 7th position as well as clinching the Chibuku Super Cup trophy.

“The Board and Management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Tonderai Ndiraya for his commitment to the team for the past 2.5 years. We have no doubt that he will continue to succeed as a young coach and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ngezi are currently in the title race, trailing leaders FC Platinum by five points, with five games remaining.

Their undoing has been losses to lowly clubs like Yadah, Mutare City and Bulawayo City. H-Metro.