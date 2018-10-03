Injuries worry Mhofu

Warriors coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa is ruing injuries that continue to affect his planning ahead of crucial back-to-back matches against DRC next week. Hitman Evans Rusike was ruled out on Monday after injuring himself while playing for SuperSport United in the MTN8 final on Saturday.

Mhofu said yesterday Rusike’s absence is a big blow.

“Rusike is a good player and his contribution will surely be missed.

“He has been doing very well ever since we started the AFCON race. However, that’s the reality on the ground and we now wish for his quick recovery,” Chidzambwa said.

While Rusike’s injury is bad news, the return of players like Marvellous Nakamba and Ovidy Karuru is also another boost for the squad.

England-based defender Tendayi Darikwa is now clear to play for Zimbabwe and has been named into the 23 men squad.

“We still have Terrence Dzvukamanja, we also have Talent Chawapiwa who can play wide and Knowledge Musona who can play centre.

“So yes the team can still manage to give us the best results we are hoping for,” said Mhofu.

Zimbabwe, who have the same number of points with DR Congo (four), top Group G on superior goal difference. H-Metro.