Inactivity costs Mahachi

By Fiona Ruzha

Warriors Manager Wellington Mpandare says winger Kuda Mahachi has been overlooked due to lack of game time at his club, Orlando Pirates. Mahachi was not selected for the Warriors squad that will play DRC twice next week.

“Mahachi is amongst the best players in Zimbabwe. He is different, he has good ball controlling and that’s why he has been part of the team but lack of game time at his club has cost him this time.

“He has not been playing much at his new club where he signed in January this year. Lack of game time means your performance derails and as for him that is the case,” he said.

He added:

“In addition, the coming in of Ovidy Karuru and Marvellous Nakamba who were absent in our clash against Congo-Brazzaville has also affected him.” H-Metro.

