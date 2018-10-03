Frank Bugatti….. Buyanga owner of mystery $2 million supercar

Flamboyant businessman, Frank Buyanga is the owner of the ‘mysterious’ $2 million supercar delivered to Zimbabwe a month ago.

Ever since its arrival there has been plenty of speculation over its ownership with several names being thrown around. Strangely, Buyanga’s name rarely featured in the speculations.

The 2009 Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermès edition was ferried to the Robert Mugabe International Airport by a KLM cargo plane at an estimated cost of $36,000.

Information gathered from the airport and sources close to the transactions indicate that a Bugatti official was on hand to oversee the ferrying of the car up to handing over to Buyanga in Harare.

There was no official confirmation from the key departments involved as private citizens’ transactions are covered by confidentiality and cannot be shared with the public.

However, it is understood that duty of $1,15 million was paid.

Buyanga told his close associates that the car will remain in Zimbabwe as he did not buy it for regular travel, instead he treats it as a ‘collector’s item’ and thus will keep it in Harare even though he is based in South Africa.

There was suspicion that Buyanga decided to keep the left-hand-drive car in Harare as South Africa only registers right hand drive vehicles.

Ever since the car’s arrival went public, social media debate has been on the necessity of such a powerful car on local roads, which are however undergoing a major facelift.

According to online sources, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds while its can reach a top speed of 407km/hr. H Metro

Features

***Oil change costs between US$$20 000 to $25 000 due to the exclusivity of the Bugatti.

***Four tyres cost around US$$38 000

***The 16-cylinder “W” configuration engine is fed by four turbochargers and features 64 valves, generating 1001 horsepower at 6000 rpm.

***The engine draws on its 8-litre displacement to deliver a maximum torque of 1250 Newton-metres between 2200 and 5500 rpm.

***With full-time all-wheel drive, the car’s phenomenal power produces breath-takingly dynamic handling, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds.

***The Bugatti Veyron 16.4 benefits from aeronautical and aerospace technologies, making it the fastest production car ever made.

***The car also features a braking system designed to deliver unprecedented powers of deceleration, establishing a new industry benchmark.

***The carbon-fibre discs provide brake pressure of up to 180 bars, combined with eight-piston monobloc callipers and titanium pistons fitted with fine steel heads and ceramic heat protectors.

***Apply the brakes at speeds above 200 km/h, and the rear wing acts as an airbrake, positioning itself at an angle of 113 degrees in less than 0.4 seconds, augmenting the Bugatti Veyron’s already impressive stopping power.

***The airbrake increases negative lift at the rear of the car to 300 kg, enhancing the braking torque on the rear axle. At 400 km/h, emergency braking will bring the sports car to a complete halt in less than 10 seconds (NetCarShow.com)