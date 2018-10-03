FC Platinum yet to finalise squad

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum are still finalising their squad for the African safari ahead of the October 15 registration deadline.

The Zvishavane-based side will be hoping to finally achieve their goal of reaching the Caf Champions League group stages after failing on two previous occasions in which they were booted out at the first hurdle.

“We haven’t finalised the squad, but are working on it,” said FC Platinum communications officer Chido Chizondo.

A member of the technical team told Chronicle Sport that they weren’t likely to make any major changes to the squad doing duty in the local Premiership although indications are that coach Norman Mapeza might add one or two players.

The preliminary round matches get underway on the weekend of November 27-28, with the second leg set for December 4-5.

First round games will be played over the weekend of December 14-16, with the second leg coming up a week later.

If Pure Platinum Play make it past the qualifying stages, they will go into the group stage draw on December 28 with games getting underway on the weekend of January 11-13, 2019 up to March 15-17.

The quarter-finals have tentatively been set for April 5-7 and April 12-14. The Chronicle