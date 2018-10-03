ST John’s College board of governors chairman, Charles Msipa, has resigned.Msipa’s resignation comes barely a week after former Deputy Headmaster Dr Neal Hovelmeir, who recently sparked outrage after revealing his sexuality at assembly, quit his post after succumbing to public pressure.

Although Msipa was not immediately available to give reasons for his resignation at the time of going to print, St John’s Educational Trust issued a statement earlier in the day announcing his departure.

“The Board of Governors of the St John’s Educational Trust would like to advise its stakeholders of the resignation of the board chairman Mr Charles Msipa with immediate effect.

“The resignation is by mutual agreement of the Board of Governors,” reads part of the statement.

However, the Trust spoke glowingly of Msipa during his tenure at the helm of the board.

“We would like to thank Mr Msipa for serving the Board for eight years and for his contribution to the school during his tenure.

“The Board will advise of the incoming Chairman in due course. In the meantime, the board continues to work hard at dealing with the current issues for the good of the schools that we serve.”

Impeccable sources told H-Metro that Msipa will give his position once the pressure subsides adding that the board has been left divided.

Msipa along with other members of the board have been roundly condemned after they granted Dr Hovelmeir permission to reveal his sexuality during school assembly.

However, the move appears to have backfired after it triggered public debate, which subsequently led to the resignation of Dr Hovelmeir. H-Metro.