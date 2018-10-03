17-year-old in court for murder

By Melissa Edward

A 17-year-old girl has been hauled to court for allegedly stabbing her husband to death using a kitchen knife following a dispute.

The accused was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with murder.

She will be back in court today.

It is the State’s case that the accused stabbed her husband on the right side of his back using a kitchen knife.

Her husband died the same day due to the injuries he had sustained.

Circumstances are that the accused left home intending to have her hair done whilst the husband was at work.

The now deceased returned from work and discovered that she was not at home and he became angry.

He demanded food and she said there was no food and he asked why she did not wash his clothes.

The deceased punched the accused on the face and neighbours restrained them and they entered their home.

Deceased asked for a kitchen knife from the accused and was given. He threw it at her intending to stab her and she evaded.

The accused got hold of the knife and stabbed him on the right side of his back once and left the knife stuck on the back.

She surrendered herself to the police leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, another woman Beverly Mavunga appeared in the same court answering to a murder charge. The State opposed bail and the matter was remanded to October 16.

It is alleged that on September 30, the accused, Beverly struck her husband with a stone on his head inflicting injuries which caused his sudden death. H Metro