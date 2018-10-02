Top AFZ officer’s burial set for Glen Forest

By Freeman Razemba

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) director administration Group Captain Frank Tagarira who died in Harare last Friday will be buried this afternoon at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

He was 51.

A funeral parade for Group Capt Tagarira, who died after a short illness, was held yesterday at Manyame Air Force Base before his body was taken to his house in Westgate.

A funeral service will be conducted for him at Celebration Centre in Borrowdale today at 9am.

AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo said the he was saddened by Group Capt Tagarira’s death as the organisation had been robbed of a loyal and dedicated senior officer

“On behalf of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, officers, men and women and my own behalf would like to express my sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Amai Tagarira, the Tagarira and Shuro families on the sad loss of their beloved son, Group Captain Frank Tagarira who passed away on 28 September 2018 after a short illness,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by AFZ Chief of Staff (supporting services) Air Vice Marshal Jacob John Nzvede.

Air Marshal Moyo said the gap and place he occupied in the organisation will be very difficult to fill.

“The late Group Captain Tagarira was indeed a strong willed and hardworking senior officer who was always forthright in taking care of his family,” he said.

He assured the family that the AFZ will assist them whenever possible, especially in adjusting to life without their loved one.

“You should therefore find solace in the fact that you are not alone. To Frank, we say, although we will never see you in your physical state, you will always be in our hearts. Go well our dear colleague. Rest in Peace,” Air Marshal Moyo said.

Group Captain Tagaririra was born on August 8, 1967, in Buhera and attended Makumbe High School for his secondary education from 1981 to 1986.

He was attested into the Air Force of Zimbabwe on May 9, 1990 as an Officer Cadet and rose through the ranks to become Group Captain.

He is survived by his wife, Mufaro, and three children. The Herald