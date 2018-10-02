Schingy rebrands

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Controversial artist Shingirai Maunganidze affectionately known as Schingy of “Team Bho” clique has rebranded his group to include producers, models and upcoming artists.

Schingy, who also changed his stage name to “Team Bho Boss”, confirmed that he experienced a temporary setback following the split with his long-time friend Tawanda Marimbe (Dj Towers) who is now under rapper Stunner’s label.

In an interview with The Herald Insight, Maunganidze said the rebranding was meant to give a competitive edge to the product, making it one of the leading entertainment outfits in the country.

“There are several controversial stories you have been reading and hearing and I can confirm that it is true. Just like anyone, we had our differences with my friend and parted ways. Since then, there have been challenges in the industry because we worked as a team. I also realised that it would be difficult to work using the same label following the fall out.

“I am happy now all is well and I have since rebranded to Team Bho Entertainment hence we will be signing producers, musicians, models and beat makers among others,” he said.

The group has since released a new video entitled “Number 1” directed by Rasquesity.

“The video is trending on social media with many views and we are in talks with Zambezi Magic and Trace Africa so that it reaches the international market.

“The video was shot in Kariba and it is a love song,” he said.

He said the video will compliment his latest album which was dropped in June titled “Major Player”.

“Because of the fracas I had, the album did not do well hence it also affected me. I decided to do a music video, which is colourful to coincide with this season – spring. I also dressed everyone in Team Bho regalia, which is also our merchandise currently sold at our offices,” he said.

Maunganidze added that he was also working on the regional tour scheduled for December.

“I am still in talks with some South African and Mauritius promoters and partners who have promised to work with us. We are doing a collaboration with one of the country’s superstars, and I am not yet at liberty to disclose the date.” The Herald