Nick Mangwana new Information Permanent Secretary

By Tendai Mugabe

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Mangwana replaces Mr George Charamba, who was elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications).

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the appointment of Mr Mangwana in a statement yesterday.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) appointed Mr Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services,” reads part of the statement.

“The appointment is with immediate effect. Mr Ndabaningi (Nick) Mangwana has qualifications in Corporate Governance, Accounting, Law and Health Studies.

“He has lived and worked in the United Kingdom where he was a regular on the international media representing Zimbabwe’s narratives to the world.

“He is also a columnist for The Herald and the People’s Voice and writes for the African. He will bring vast technical competence and experience in contemporary media to the new task.”

Following the appointment, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi tweeted: “To my brother from another mother @nickmangwana I say congratulations.

“You have promoted the country and the party in Europe and you are very active on social media. The post is well deserved.”

Posting on his Twitter account, Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena said: “Congrats on your appointment Cde @nickmangwana! There is no doubt that you actually deserve this recognition.”

Posting on his account, another Twitter user by the name Xavier Hwaro HweZimbabwe posted: “The days of politics without action are dead and gone

“We must now mix politics and economics. Zimbabwe is only safe in the hands of zanu-pf #President Mnangagwa at the launch of zanu-pf election manifesto.”

@muvhure posted: “It’s not how you start that matters but how you finish. Mukoma @nickmangwana started in health sector but continued to diversify his knowledge doing Corporate Law; Media studies etc. Congratulations on your new challenge. Vavukuri will vukura imi muchingoenda.”

Another Twitter user by the name Tau Moyo tweeted: “Congratulations to my homeboy @nickmangwana for the appointment. Well-deserved especially after a well done Kurakasha Business! Makarakasha vanhu Wezhira. Mondikokawo kuhomwa tea nebiscuits paMunhumutapa!” The Herald