Murder over radio, Okapi knife theft

By Babbington Machingura

Three men from Gokwe have each been sentenced to six years in prison for fatally assaulting a villager whom they accused of stealing their radio set and an Okapi knife.

Dzingai Mutonga (59), Reason Mutonga (33) and Elson Mabuto (45), who all reside at Chief Chireya’s Village in Gokwe North, appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, facing charges of murdering Mr Stephen Muzenda.

They all pleaded guilty.

Justice Makonese slapped each of the trio with a six-year jail term and suspended two years from each sentence on condition of good behaviour.

In his judgment, Justice Makonese said: “Members of the society must use civil ways to solve their conflicts as violence may lead to death of people. The three accused persons deserve a custodial sentence.”

It is the State’s case that on November 8, 2017, Mr Muzenda was at his homestead in a kitchen hut when the trio arrived and accused him of stealing their radio and Okapi knife.

According to the prosecutor, the three men assaulted Mr Muzenda with logs and kicked and punched him. They left Mr Muzenda struggling to get up.

Muzenda’s son called a neighbour, Mr Onnias Muchowe, who found Muzenda dead at the scene.

The case was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the three accused.

Mr Mirirai Shumba represented the State.