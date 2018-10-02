Kariba appoints new town clerk

By Admore Mbonda

Kariba Municipality has appointed former chamber secretary, Mr Richard Kamhoti, as its substantial town clerk. Mr Kamhoti takes over from Mr Webster Tembo who retired recently.

Kamhoti (57), who holds a Bachelors in Administration from the University of Zimbabwe, believes Kariba has the potential to be a prime tourism destination.

He also holds a Master of Public Administration degree, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law (Conciliation and Arbitration) with the University of Zimbabwe.

He is currently pursuing a doctorate with a university in Zambia.

“My vision resonates well with that of the Kariba community which is to make sure that Kariba must become the tourist destination of choice embedded in a thriving community,” Mr Kamhoti said in an interview.

“In turn this vision resonates well with the national vision which seeks to secure middle income status for our nation by 2030.”

Mr Kamhoti joined the Kariba Municipality in 2005 and at one time was appointed the town clerk in 2013 ahead of Mr Tembo before his appointment was overturned by the former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Ignatius Chombo.

He also urged the Kariba community to play their part in transforming the resort town.

“The implication of this is that as Kariba seeks to attain its vision of being the preferred tourist centre, its residents and stakeholders must enjoy a far better standard of living from the tourism industry which under pins the economy,” he said.

Mr Kamhoti pledged to work with all stakeholders in achieving the town’s vision.

Mr Kamhoti once worked in the Ministry of Public Service’s rural development branch as a training officer from 1984 to 1985.

At the City of Harare, he held various portfolios including chief committee officer and senior administrative officer in the town clerk’s department before being appointed assistant town clerk.

He also worked for the Urban Institute as a senior local government management specialist before his journey to Kariba Municipality.

He was appointed chamber secretary in August 2005.

Meanwhile, Kariba Residents and Ratepayers Incorporated Association chairperson, Mr Samu Mawawo, also welcomed Mr Kamhoti’s appointment.

“The move by central Government, councillors and all stakeholders should be applauded for it ensures stability in the governance of the municipality,” he said.

His appointment comes as the Kariba Municipality is faced with a mandate in renewing its strategic plan as the 2014-2018 expires this year. The Herald