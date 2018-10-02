Jah Prayzah in dilemma

By Vasco Chaya

The Jerusarema hit-maker does not want to disappoint his legion of followers and is struggling to choose the best 12 tracks that will make up Chitubu — his forthcoming album — set for release on November 2 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

His manager, Keen Mushapaidze told the Daily News the most sought-after “soldier” has a flurry of polished tracks in his arsenal but will only settle for the best 12.

“The album Chitubu is likely to feature 12 tracks. There are quite a lot right now, I hope we won’t be forced to release all because they are all really nice tracks.

“For now, I can confirm 12 tracks will be on the album,” Mushapaidze said.

In July, Jah Prayzah, one of the most photographed musicians in the country, tested the market with the song Ronika, which failed to impress.

Even though Ronika was below expectations, the feedback has ostensibly helped the lanky musician — one way or the other — to understand what his fans want from him.

Chitubu will be Jah Prayzah’s ninth studio album after Kutonga Kwaro, Mdhara Vachauya, Jerusarema, Kumbumura Mhute, Tsviriyo, Ngwarira Kuparara, Rudo Nerunyararo and Sungano Yerudo.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah travelled to Kenya, an East African country, in July to collaborate with multi-award-winning afro-pop ensemble Sauti Sol.

Chances are high that Jah Prayzah could pick the Sauti Sol collaboration to be part of songs making the latest studio project.

Born in Uzumba, the Third Generation Band leader made inroads in the jungle of East Africa two years ago, thanks to his duet Watora Mari with Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz.

In Tanzania, he did not stop with the Wasafi Records boss but also did a duet with Harmony. DailyNews