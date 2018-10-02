DJ Stavo in big fat wedding

By Bridget Mananavire

Enterprising disc jockey and music producer DJ Stavo had an A-list wedding over the weekend whose extravagance broke regional records.

The 15-year wait to wed with his wife Kudzai Alifa was worth it.

The wedding took place at the five-star Meikles Hotel in the capital and ticked all the boxes of a perfect wedding.

Everything, including the décor, dressing and entertainment was on point but it was the upside down cake that created a buzz on social media.

The black and white cake was hanging on a chandelier with crystals.

It was the first of that size in southern Africa, leaving many in awe.

“We did it! The first upside down hanging cake at this height in southern Africa. I wanted to do something different for the Sanders’ wedding, so we had to think outside the box. Charise from @rhys_cakecreations pulled this masterpiece off,” one of the wedding planners from VIP hosting Kevin said in an Instragram post.

“Another Wedding Planning mission accomplished from this past weekend. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Sanders @djstavo | @iammrskayy. Thank you for entrusting us with such a timeless production. I loved working with you a lot.”

The cake’s creators also revealed that it was a first from them.

“A first for me, a first for Zim, loved how this came together … Congratulations to Kudzi and Steven,” Rhyscakecreations wrote on Instagram.

The bride’s dresses were also the talk of the town, and on top of it were made by highly-regarded and highly-talented South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee.

Coetzee was also at the wedding to make sure that the masterpieces he had made for the bride and groom would be worn to perfection.

Among the South African celebrities he has dressed are Minnie Dlamini (Jones) and DJ Black Coffee’s wife Enhle Mbali Maphumulo and he also dresses almost every A-list celebrity in South Africa.

The bride arrived at the wedding in a 1969 Rolls Royce with a police escort.

The reception and ceremony areas were decorated with white roses while the bride carried a white Orchid bouquet.

And just to make everything special, the couple and the wedding planners made sure everything and everyone stuck to the black and white theme, with a sparkle of glass and crystal.

Even the guests had to stick to black and white, and with the effort they put to sticking to the memo, they were treated to a seven-course meal.

To top the red carpet wedding, the bride walked down the aisle to a live violin performance. DailyNews