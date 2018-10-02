Diasporans pool resources for Hamid Dhana

By Albert Marufu

The Zimbabwe Former Footballers and Friends (UK), an England based organisation of former players and supporters, have pooled their resources together again in support of ex-Arcadia United, Dynamos and Black Rhinos midfielder Hamid Dhana who is currently under the weather and requires a major operation.

Dhana, who was popularly known by the moniker “Muzukuru” during his playing days in the 1980s, was diagnosed with stage three cancer of the colony and the family is appealing for approximately £9 500 to enable him to be treated abroad.

The group’s spokesperson, Charles “Star Black” Kaseke, said they have raised $477 after responding to an article that appeared in this newspaper last week stating Dhana’s plight.

“We got to know of Dhana’s plight through the Press and we decided to pool our resources together to assist our colleague. We know that the money is not much looking at the figure that he requires for an operation, but this is just our own way of lending a helping hand. We wish ‘Muzukuru’ Dhana a speedy recovery.

“I would like to thank all our members who contributed towards this noble cause. The money will be handed over to the family by Makwinji Soma-Phiri, our representative in Zimbabwe. I also thank Soma-Phiri who will take his time away from his business to hand over the money to Dhana’s family..

“In fact, we are looking at establishing a chairity organisation here in the UK whereby we will be able to raise more money which will help our colleagues back home in Zimbabwe who will be facing any kind of problems just like what Hamid Dhana is going through right now,” said Kaseke.

The former players who pooled their financial resources together include Kaseke, Memory Mucherahowa, Joe “Kode” Mugabe, Lovejoy Mugadza, Timmy Chirozvani, Danny Kazunguzeni, Haddon Mutanda, David Ndunduma, Francis Nechironga, Thomas Thomlik, Jabulani Nare, Mike Maringa, Antony Sibanda, George Guyo, Chamu Musanhu, Nyasha Kanogoyiwa, Charles Mazhau, Canisius Tongesai and Charles Chikeya.

At home in Zimbabwe, former Arcadia United defender Carlos Max is also leading the fund-raising campaign for Dhana and he recently indicated that a “fund-raising jam” will be held for his ex-teammate at the Harare club at Arcadia Community Centre on October 13.

“We, the people of the Arcadia community in Harare have decided to have a fund-raising jam for Hamid Dhana on October 13 at the Arcadia Community Centre where entertainment will be provided by a number of artistes who include Farid, Jaybone, Alphonse, Mr C, Dusty Carr, Lindsay-The-Dude, Kimble Rogers and Chanjack.

“We are hoping to raise quite a substantial amount which will go towards Dhana’s operation and chemotherapy treatment,” Max said.

Dhana won the league championship three times with Harare giants Dynamos between 1980 and 1982 before joining army side Black Rhinos.

At Black Rhinos he won two league championships in 1984 and 1987, bringing to five his personal championships medal haul.

He also played for the senior national team together with his late brother, the hard-tackling Majid in the 1980s before he hung his boots and ventured into coaching, taking charge of the now-defunct Zvishavane-based side Shu-Shine. The Herald