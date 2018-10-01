LocalNews

CMED thankful for poll logistics support

By Shamiso Dzingire

The government-owned CMED (Private) Limited is offering repair and maintenance services discounts to members of the public who provided it with logistical support during the July 30 elections.

CMED EasyGo Car Hire and Travel

CMED was engaged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to provide logistical support services in the running of the elections.

Due to the large number of vehicles required for the exercise, CMED had to outsource some of the vehicles from members of the public.

Yesterday, the parastatal said it will offer discounts to members of the public who provided them with vehicles during the elections, advising those interested to visit its workshops dotted across the country to take up the offer.

“CMED takes this opportunity to thank the electoral body, Zec, for continued confidence in CMED as the provider of transport for all harmonised elections.

“We also wish to thank members of the general public from whom we hired vehicles that complemented our feet,” the company said in a notice. DailyNews

