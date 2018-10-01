Bottom side Chiefs, Nichrut share spoils

By Allen Khumalo

A goal in either half saw relegation threatened sides Bulawayo Chiefs and Nichrut FC sharing the spoils in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Luveve Stadium.

Gracious Nleya gave Chiefs the lead in the 19th minute from a goalmouth melee with a simple tap-in. However, Frankson Bushiri’s 88th minute penalty levelled issues.

The match was rather a dull encounter for teams fighting relegation, as they both failed to put the goalkeepers to task.

Farau Matare had a chance to double Chiefs’ lead in the 21st minute after taking advantage of defender Themba Ndlovu’s blunder for Nichrut.

Matare collected the ball and came face-to-face with Nichrut goalie Stanley Chakwana, but skied his effort.

In the 38th minute, Nichrut missed a glorious opportunity to draw level when Farai Vimbisayi turned Chiefs’ Sikhumbulani Dube inside out inside the box only to shoot weakly straight at goalkeeper David Bizabani.

There was nothing much to write home about in the second half, as both teams showed no intent of easing their relegation worries.

Only late in the 88th minute was there goalmouth action when Dube handled inside the box in an effort to clear resulting in Nichrut being awarded a penalty. Bushiri sent Bizabani the wrong way to level the score line and ensure a share of the spoils.

Nichrut assistant coach William Mhazo was satisfied with a point, which he dedicated to his head coach John Nyikadzino, who was involved in a car accident last week.

“It was a tough match so I’m very happy with the point that we got. Our head coach told us that a point is better in Bulawayo than a loss, so we are dedicating this match to him,” said Mhazo.

Chiefs’ coach Garthly Chipuka regretted not getting maximum points.

“This is a huge blow to our fight to avoid relegation,” said Chipuka. “We had some chances, but we failed to turn them into goals. But a draw is better than not getting a point at all.”

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Shadreck Nyahwa, Moses Majika, Malvin Mkolo (Andrew Tandi 69th minute), Lee Matizirofa, Takunda Muzuva, Gracious Nleya (Crispen Machisi 84th minute), Farau Matare, Stanley

Ngla (Arthur Musiyiwa 59th minute), Perfect Chikwende, Sikhumbulani Dube

Nichrut FC: Stanley Chakwana, Ephraim Mwinga, Sheperd Sithole (Nigel Munduki 75th minute), David Boriwondo, Washington Phakamisa, Themba Ndlovu, Farai Vimbisayi, Ali Joseph Maliselo, Asani Nhongo (Nkosilathi

Moyo 38th minute), Gerald Bhero (James Chivasa 71st minute), Frankson Bushiri. The Chronicle