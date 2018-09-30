Mother Filda’s Midas touch

By Vasco Chaya

Filda Muchabaiwa is one manager in showbiz whose Midas touch has transformed the careers of several musicians.

Popularly known as Mother Filo in showbiz, Muchabaiwa was instrumental in shaping careers of successful musicians in form of Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu, Kinnah and now man-of-the-moment Baba Harare.

She told the Daily News on Sunday her success secret lies in aggressive marketing skills.

“I don’t consider managing musicians as a job but rather a hobby. I treat all the musicians I manage as my children hence we share a mother-child relationship. I do not expect to be paid by them. Money comes as a bonus.”

She was roped in by Baba Harare whose real name is Braveman Chizvino early this year to manage his affairs and the development has yielded positive results to the former Jah Prayzah guitarist and backing vocalist.

Baba Harare is currently the talk of town thanks to his smash hit song The Reason Why also known as Heti Dzemurara in other circles.

“What I can say about Baba Harare is that fans are not getting enough of him. The demand is too much.

“Even promoters from overseas are after him but as our policy, we start by building our brand locally before crossing national borders,” Muchabaiwa said.

Muchabaiwa launched her “career” in showbiz as Jah Prayzah’s manager before crossing the floor to Andy Muridzo. She went on to manage Gonyeti, Kinnah, Pramastove and now Baba Harare.

Muchabaiwa was reluctant to manage the award-winning musician’s affairs in the first place but claims the Watora Mari hit maker forced her to perform the roles.

Muchabaiwa claims she and her late husband first promoted Jah Prayzah not for monetary benefits — considering he was virtually unknown in music industry — but just to develop and nurture talent in him.

“Muu (short for Mukudzei real name for Jah Prayzah) was more of a brother to my late husband Beaton Samu therefore we frequently gave him an opportunity to perform without a live band in Chihota area where we used to run a bar.

“Since we used to share the suburb of Budiriro, this made him even closer to us, referring me to as amaiguru (sister-in-law) and he was more of a family member,” said Muchabaiwa.

The 42-year-old mother of three made her money in the United Kingdom where she spent close to a decade looking after the elderly people.

She invested her savings to open small-scale businesses including a beverages manufacturing project and a bar.

Her husband passed on in 2010. Daily News.