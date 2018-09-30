Miss World-Zim can’t take car home

By Bridget Mananavire

The newly-crowned Miss World Zimbabwe Hajirah Belinda Potts could not drive home with her car prize, a Kia Rio (sedan) valued at $41 000 as Miss World Zimbabwe Trust says she has to first acquire a driver’s licence.

Speaking at the prize handover last week, Miss World Zimbabwe spokesperson Tendai Chirawu said they cannot give her family the car as it was for her (only) to use while conducting her duties as the Miss World Zimbabwe queen.

“It’s not possible for it to be given to her family, but if she gets her licence she will get it, but at the moment the driver will be moving around with her.

“Remember the purpose of this car is for her to do her official duties, it’s not for family, we want her to move with a branded car.”

As part of the conditions, Potts is supposed to prove that she is worthy of the car prize she was awarded on Wednesday and also provide a driver’s licence.

She is also expected to act in accordance with the trust’s rules and guidelines and desist from activities that put the name of the trust in disrepute during her reign.

The Masvingo-based model also got $20 000, a ticket to China for the Miss World finals in November, a dress for the Miss World, a different national dress and a year employment at La Chelle Travel as a tourism ambassador.

“Yes, she has earned it but we want to create a culture where people need to understand that when you get a prize, there is decorum, there’s a certain behaviour that is expected of you as a queen, so we attach the prize to the conduct, especially for the whole duration.

“If she violates the rules of the Trust she is dethroned on condition that she has broken the rules. It’s more of a bait where we say with this vehicle you live as a queen and follow the rules of the Trust, because she still remains the property of the Trust, she works according to what the Trust says,” said Chirawu.

Potts revealed that she will be donating half of her prize money to the project and charity.

“It’s exciting to be honest I really don’t know what to do, half of the money is going to my project and charity and half of it will be according to my desire. I have been working on a beauty with a purpose project on cholera.

“I believe it is my duty as well as your duty and our duty as a nation to fight against the infectious disease and stop the death rate from increasing,” she said.

Potts who is a vet student will also be expected to be employed at La Chelle travel for a year as a tourism ambassador.

“It is a condition, when they got into the Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp they signed that they would be employed, it’s not something that is being imposed on her, it’s something that she signed up willingly for,” Chirawu said. Daily News.