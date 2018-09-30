Madinda expects war in Harare

By Ngqwele Dube

Highlanders will be looking to leapfrog rivals Caps United when they face off in a potentially exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso have set their sights on a fourth placed finish this season and nothing but victory against the Green Machine will ensure they inch closer towards their target.

Buoyed by a cup and league double of Yadah this past week, Bosso are however, expected to march into the game with confidence.

The Green Machine are a point above Highlanders with 43 points with both sides having played 27 games and out of the race for the championship but the two giants will be out to ensure they finish in the best possible place.

Highlanders technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu said he expects a game with a big temperament considering the stature of the two sides in local football. He said despite having only one full day of training, they are ready to pull up their best against Caps.

Ndlovu rested a majority of the first team players in the midweek league match against Yadah and they are expected to make a return for this important tie. The former Highlanders winger said they have managed to grasp Caps’ style of play and have come up with a strategy to employ during the match.

Bosso will however, miss several key players that include midfield maestro, Denzel Khumalo, who is on suspension after accumulating three yellow cards; a development which Ndlovu expressed concern over considering the player joined the first team during the mid-season window.

Khumalo had been expected to play a key role in today’s match as he has developed a knack for bossing around the midfield, playing a central role in the team since he was recalled from Bosso’s Division One side.

New found striker, Tafadzwa Ndlovu will also be out of action after sustaining a deep cut above his eye during the league game against Yadah and captain, Honest Moyo who also sustained an injury during the previous match.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe said they are going out for maximum points and is anticipating an exciting match. He said they have put their woes of losing to Ngezi behind them and are looking forward to coming out with three points.

“I am looking towards a very exciting game tomorrow considering the strengths and styles of the two sides, I’m certain fans will be drooling every minute of the match. We will be playing for nothing but three points as we are at that state where we cannot afford to let slip any points,” he said.

Mobile network company, NetOne, which sponsors both sides, has upped the ante towards the match offering an opportunity for football lovers to watch the match for half price if they pay their entry fees using their mobile payment platform, OneMoney.

Posting on their official twitter account, NetOne made the offer that could see more fans flocking to the stadium.

Fees are pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for VIP and $10 for VVIP but fans paying using the OneMoney platform will pay $1,5, $2,5 and $5 respectively. Sunday News.