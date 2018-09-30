Bishop fined for sex with married woman

By Michael Magoronga

A Zhombe man was left cursing his ancestors after his wife was snatched by a church leader from his area.

Bishop Lovemore Mutandavari, leader of the Kupenya KweVapositori Church in Zhombe failed to control his lustful eyes and ended up in an adulterous affair with the married woman.

According to a source, the relationship began when the woman, Aletar Mandizvidza approached the clergyman for help after she had fallen sick.

“It started when she approached Bishop seeking help since she was not feeling well. The bishop then proposed love and the two started seeing each other behind the man’s back,” said the source.

The source further revealed that Mandizvidza would sneak out of her house during the day and meet the Bishop in a nearby bush for sex.

“They were seen by one of the villagers who alerted the husband. The matter was reported and is before the chiefs’ court as we speak,” further revealed the source.

Chief Weight Gwesela confirmed that the matter was before his court.

“Yes, I have such a matter. The Bishop was refusing but the wife bared all and he was left with no option but to plead guilty,” said Chief Gwesela.

Bishop Mutandavari was fined a cow and a goat for the offence.

Mandizvidza and her husband are reportedly back together after the chief’s ruling. B-Metro.