Suicide after woman calls hubby stupid

By Andile Tshuma

A 54 year old man from Bulawayo committed suicide by hanging himself after his estranged wife ditched him and allegedly called him stupid.

Alex Moyo of Luveve 5 suburb had a longstanding dispute with his wife who had since left, neighbours said.

“She used to insult him a lot and it impacted on his self esteem. A man can never be okay after being told he is useless and stupid by his wife. If your ego is bruised and stature as a man is demeaned, then you cease to find reason to live,” said a neighbour who only identified himself as Mr Siwela.

Other neighbours described Moyo as a quiet person who always kept to himself.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Insp Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident which happened on Monday.

“We received a report of a sudden death case at Luveve 5 suburb. The deceased died by hanging in a case of suicide. No message was left. The matter is being treated as suicide and no foul play is suspected,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said the brother to the deceased, Mr Marko Moyo, spoke to Alex before retiring to bed, not knowing that it was their last conversation on Sunday.

“The following morning he went to his brother’s house but there was no response. Informant and other relatives went to his house and forced open the door. They found him lying on the bed with a nylon rope tied around his neck. No suicide note was found,” she said.

Sources said the rope may have broken due to body weight, resulting in him falling onto the bed.

The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital and is awaiting post mortem.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to seek assistance when facing problems rather than commit suicide.

“As police, we urge members of the public to seek counselling from family members, professional counsellors or churches when facing problems because taking one’s life does not solve anything but brings misery to the ones left behind,” she said.

Suicide cases are on the rise in Bulawayo and around the country and police have raised concern over the development. The Chronicle.