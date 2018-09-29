Man offers $10 for child upkeep

By Michelle Gwizi

A Magistrate has chided a Bulawayo man for protesting at the top of his voice after a court declined his $10 monthly maintenance offer for his one-year-old child.

Jaconia Ndaba disrupted other courts as he continued shouting his displeasure outside the maintenance courts.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Usheunesu Matova ordered Ndaba to pay $45 a month for the upkeep of his child and disregarded his “nonsensical $10 offer.”

Ms Demetria Nxumalo had demanded $170 from Ndaba.

“He has not been taking care of his child. I am requesting $170 for the upkeep of our child because he’s currently not doing anything to help with the upkeep of our son,” said Ms Nxumalo.

Ndaba offered $10. “I cannot afford $170 because I’m unemployed, I can offer $10 every month for the upkeep of my child. I have a wife and three other children to maintain,” he said.

Ms Nxumalo argued that Ndaba owned a grinding mill and makes scotch carts, which Ndaba denied.

“This is unfair why should this child get $45 when the other children are not getting that, what’s special about him. $45 is too much, I cannot manage,” said Ndaba.

The magistrate explained to him that $10 was not sufficient as a child needs a lot of things and told him that even the $45 he was ordered to pay would not be enough.

Ndaba in anger walked out of the court room repeatedly shouting: “it’s not fair!” The magistrate called him back and advised him to respect the law because he risked being charged with contempt of court.

Ndaba apologised to the court and said he would take the matter to the High Court. The Chronicle.