I am not perfect — Soul Jah Love

By Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Zim Dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, who is launching a new album in Harare today, has explained his weird behaviour saying people should understand that he is not perfect.

The Naka Dhula Dhaka singer, who now sports a clean shave, said he also errs like any other person and admitted to facing serious challenges which have affected his family and career.

“I had bad moments and it’s a fact that I’m not perfect. At times I miss the mark and it is what it is. I ask for forgiveness from family and friends,” he said.

Soul Jah Love, however, dismissed allegations that he was now mentally ill after he appeared on an image dressed in a skirt. The image has since gone viral on social media.

“I’m not well 100 percent. I have a lot of health challenges, but I’m not mentally ill because what that implies is I’ll be pooping in my pants or wear them inside out,” he said.

Today, Soul Jah Love will be dropping his much-anticipated 14 track album titled Naka Dhula Dhaka, a colloquial Shona expression taken from Zvinonaka Zvinodhura.

“The album has 14 tracks, 12 are new and two people have heard them before. I’ve however, added some flavour to them and will make sure that I give people an electric performance,” he said ahead of today’s event in Harare.

Earlier this year, the musician unveiled a new 22 member-band which he said he is yet to start performing with as he is not satisfied with their act.

“I won’t be using the band anytime soon. I understand concerns from fans who want to see them live in action but we’re not yet prepared.

“I don’t want a situation where we give people unpolished acts and they end up saying these guys are playing poor quality music because it’ll not be up to scratch,” he said. The Chronicle.