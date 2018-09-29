Donel bags first international award

By Bongani Ndlovu,

Fast rising pop star Donel Mangena has added a feather to his cap after he was named the best young male artiste at the International Achievement Recognitions Awards (IARA) held in London last weekend.

IARA confers, highlights outstanding talent and recognises the hard work of those in Theatre, Music, Film/TV and the Fashion industry.

Donel, who was a Voice UK finalist at this year’s competition was up against fellow pop artiste Billy Lockett, London rapper B Young, Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq of the Man’s not hot fame), Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Russell Jones, rapper Isaiah Dreads and folk singer Dan Owen.

The young up-and-coming artiste who has Zimbabwean roots and was in the country recently said this was his first award in his fledgling career.

“The blessings are just incredible! I won my first IARA award and the journey is just about to get crazier. Big thanks to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing me,” posted Donel on his Facebook fan page.

The awards also saw South African television personality Bonang Matheba walk away with a gong for Best Media Personality of 2018.

She had been nominated with the likes of The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex and BBC presenter Amy Garcia in the category.

Thanking her fans for voting, Queen B wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @iara_awards for the incredible honour… and to everyone at home who took time to vote, thank you for the consistent love and support.

“I get to wake up every day to do what I love, forever grateful.”

IARA was founded in 2014 and is aimed at celebrating artistes across the art and entertainment industry. According to their website, IARA acknowledges role models who have excelled within their respective industries and have put foundation in place for continued success and expansion. The Chronicle.