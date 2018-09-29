PoliticsFeaturedNews

Commission gets down to business

Members of the public have been invited to submit information on the politically-motivated violence that rocked central Harare on August 1, resulting in the death of seven people.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates members of the Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence (from left) chairperson and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Commonwealth secretary-general and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaouku, and UK-based Queen’s Counsel Rodney Dixon (right) after their swearing in ceremony at State House in Harare yesterday. —(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
In a statement, the secretary to the commission, Virginia Mabiza, said the submissions would be protected by law and will be received on a “without prejudice” basis.

“In order to assist the commission to make fair and appropriate findings, we hereby call upon members of the public with relevant information which may be of assistance to the commission of inquiry to submit written submissions with contact details to the secretariat…,” she said.

She added, “Necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee the safety and protection of potential witnesses.”

Following the political disturbances, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a seven-member commission of inquiry headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe. Daily News.

