Mugabe ally hits hard times

By Tendai Kamhungira

Former Zanu PF Highfield West MP Psychology Maziwisa has approached the High Court seeking to sell one of his properties registered in his son’s name to foot school fees for the minor child.

In the application, Maziwisa, who cited the Master of the High Court as the respondent, also said that he wants to dispose of the Tynwald property in order to buy a smaller one.

According to court papers, Maziwisa is seeking the appointment of Pamellah Musimwa as a legal representative for the 12-year-old boy, born on June 19, 2006.

“I am the biological father of the minor child (name withheld) … The minor’s mother is Thandeka Zimu, a South African citizen, whose supporting affidavit is accompanying this application. In 2006, I purchased a piece of land being stand number 14063 Tynwald Township of stand number 12 891 Tynwald Township for our minor child, which property is registered in the said minor’s name…

“I now seek to sell and dispose of this property in order to purchase a smaller and cheaper property for the minor as I require the extra funds…to contribute towards (the child)’s education and other expenses,” he said.

He added that he approached the Justice for Children and requested for the appointment of a legal representative, who will ensure that the sale of the property will be in the best interest of the minor child.

“It is just, desirable and in the best interests of my child that the appointment of Pamellah Musimwa as curator ad litem in respect of (the child) be confirmed to enable the matter to proceed,” he said.

Musimwa, who is a legal officer at Justice for Children, also filed a supporting affidavit, accepting her appointment as the minor child’s legal representative.

“I confirm and verify that I am prepared to accept such appointment as curator ad litem on such terms and conditions as this honourable court may deem fit and appropriate and I will make myself available for attendance before this honourable court if for any reason the court wishes to inquire as to my suitability as curator ad litem,” she said.

The Master of the High Court has not yet responded to the application filed on Wednesday. DailyNews