Gringo crippled by finances

By Blessing Masakadza

Renowned actor and comedian Lazarus Boora popularly known as Gringo says the current harsh economic conditions have made it difficult for them to come up with new productions.

Gringo is on record saying he needs $25 000 for him to come up with a new production, a figure which some quarters believe is too much.

The film industry is one sector that has been hit by piracy resulting in artists begging for funding. Issues of royalties have been thrown into the mix, with producers claiming that they had not been rewarded for their productions.

Gringo said quality productions need quality cameras which also need huge financial investment which, however, is not feasible in this harsh economic era.

“There is need for growth in the industry, going a gear up from the previous productions. We need to grow from Gringo Troublemaker and that needs investment. When we say $25 000 this is for quality cameras which in turn means quality productions, something that someone can sit and enjoy,” he said.

“The economy is bad and we are just waiting for the dust to settle and maybe we will proceed with productions but as it stands — lack of funds has stopped everything,” he added.

Gringo believes good quality cameras play a huge role in film production. “Even if the action is below par, cameras can cover that up by giving out a quality production,” he said.

Gringo is a huge name in as far as film and comedy in the country is concerned, breaking on the scene with fellow characters such as Enock Chihombori (Tobbie), the late Jonh Banda, Mbudzi Yadhura, Madhumbe and Firimoni.

However, his previous comedy production New Gringo Comedy 2017 did not yield desired results, being met with criticism from comedy lovers, describing it as below par.

The actor says he has a number of scripts in his bag and if all goes well in as far as the economy is concerned, they will be produced.

He said his whole team is in existence and they will combine when everything is in order.

“There are several scripts in the bag and the whole team is there and if everything is in order then we will combine if the economy permits,” he said. DailyNews