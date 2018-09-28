Denzel out of Caps match

By Descent Dube

Highlanders’ midfielder Denzel Khumalo will miss the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Caps United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday due to suspension.

The rising star accumulated his third yellow card in Bosso’s 2-1 win over Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday, triggering an automatic suspension for Sunday’s match.

Khumalo capped a fine performance with a gem of a match-winning goal against Yadah when he controlled a pass from the left on his chest and fired a half volley into the bottom corner of the net to secure three points for Bosso.

Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu said besides Khumalo’s absence, some players will also miss the game through injury.

“Denzel won’t play because of suspension and there are also some injured players. We will start training tomorrow (today); we already know a lot about our opponents so the zeal and fitness of our players will determine who is going to play,” said Ndlovu.

Skipper Honest Moyo and striker Tafadzwa Sibanda suffered injuries in Wednesday’s league match. Sibanda was injured when he was involved in a clash of heads with a Yadah defender, resulting in lengthy treatment on and off the pitch.

Ndlovu said Sibanda’s injury was severe.

“I don’t see him taking part on Sunday. He has a deep cut on the eye which needed six stitches and it is a big blow for us. The captain Honest will also most probably miss the game,” Ndlovu said.

He said he will make use of all players in the squad to counter fatigue as the season reaches its end.

“This is a critical part of the season when we are heading to the climax. We have set ourselves a target that we want to finish in the top four and win the Chibuku Super Cup to give our fans something to cherish. Both (targets) are important that’s why we will give our best to pursue the two,” said Ndlovu. The Chronicle.