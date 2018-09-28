Comic Pastor wants to crack ribs

By Tonderai Zvimba

Comedian Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi is set to leave Bulawayo in stitches at Intwasa’s Comedy Night 1 alongside Clive Chigubhu and Zwexy Mackena tonight.

The show will be held at Divine Car Wash and entrance has been pegged at $5 from 7PM.

The Comic Pastor promised to give the crowd a great performance with his thought-provoking jokes.

“It’s always a great moment when I come to Bulawayo, it’s been two years since I performed in the City of Kings and Queens.

People should come in their numbers and experience miracles from the pastor, I will perform various jokes which will explore the social, political issues and I can’t wait to perform alongside Clive Chigubhu again,” said Comic Pastor.

Intwasa Arts Festival 2018 edition under the theme ‘Realities and Experiences’ kicked off on September 25 with a theatrical play entitled “Bloom Bloom”.

Tomorrow is the last day of the festival and the much anticipated ‘Umcimbi Wabantu’ concert will shutdown the festival, with a headline performance from legendary South African music group the Soul Brothers.

Jeyz Marabini, Clement Magwaza Madlela Skhobokobo and Zinja Ziyamluma are among the performers on the night.

Book lovers will also be treated with a book launch for Sue Nyathi’s new book titled ‘Gold Diggers’ at Bulawayo theatre and it will be free of entry, while theatre fanatics will be served with a play by Savannah Trust called “Liberation”.

Comedy Night 2 will also shutdown Intwasa with witty line up of Nceku, T1nda and Maforty. The Chronicle.