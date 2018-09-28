Chances of winning league are like having winter in summer: Antipas

By Allen Khumalo

Chicken Inn FC coach Joey Antipas has said he doesn’t want to put unnecessary pressure on his players by making any title demands.

Following their 2-0 victory over Chapungu in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday, Antipas said any expectations of winning the league championship at this stage of the season would be like expecting winter in summer.

The GameCocks are presently third on the league table with 53 points from 28 matches, nine points behind log leaders with six games to go.

Antipas said in as much as they would like to win the league title, they need to face the reality on the ground.

“Chances of winning the league now are like having winter in summer. It’s difficult because the gap is massive and it’s only six games to go. FC Platinum will definitely pick up points as they come to the close of the season, but all we are doing is just trying to do well.

Championship talk we can forget about,” said Antipas.

He said they were now focusing on picking up maximum points in their last six games of the season against Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs, FC Platinum, Black Rhinos, Herentals and Triangle United.

“One thing left is to do well; which I think we have been doing. If we can maintain our form and pick up points in the last games, which I know will be difficult, we are optimistic that we can pick up the points. I don’t want to set any targets for the guys right now,” Antipas said. The Chronicle.