Artistes hang guitars for business

By Vasco Chaya

A number of musicians who have been successful in other fields apart from music, have abandoned the showbiz circuit and their artistic careers altogether.

The list includes Tawanda Mutyebere, Innocent Utsiwegota, Elias Musakwa, Energy Mutodi and Joshua Sacco among others.

Mutyebere, famed for hit-song Ikoko, has since shunned gospel music to concentrate on his businesses that include the popular eatery Chicken Slice.

Musakwa who won the Bikita West Constituency on a Zanu PF ticket has since stopped being active as a musician as he also runs his businesses.

Apart from his popular songs such as Satan Tasa and Satan Rikiti among others, Musakwa who is a former RBZ official runs many companies.

Flamboyant Mutodi aka Musoro Wembada has put his music career on ice following his recent appointment as the deputy minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

In a previous interview with this publication, Mutodi described his new role as “demanding and challenging” hence dedicating the next five years or so into it.

“My new job is challenging and demanding hence the decision to put my music career on hold. I cannot be seen commenting on social issues while I am the minister. It will be a clash of interests.

“I am now focussing on policy formulation and implementation,” the Goromonzi West Constituency legislator said.

Apart from music, business and politics, Musoro Wembada is studying towards a PhD in Business Administration with the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Laws Degree with the University of Zimbabwe concurrently.

Mutodi is also an academic; he authored several Geography textbooks used in high schools in Zimbabwe and some Common Wealth countries and he is a researcher in financial markets and economics.

Sacco, known for releasing revolutionary songs at the height of fast-tracked land reform programme has since shunned music industry to concentrate on politics under Zanu PF party.

He is the Chimanimani East legislator and a successful farmer. DailyNews