Woman paints town red with stolen card

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 25 year old woman from Bulawayo allegedly stole a bank card from her drinking partner, withdrew and blew $118 on beer and food.

A court heard how the woman became a “mini celebrity” when she treated her friends to numerous rounds of beer using the stolen card.

Cynthia Phomela of Nkulumane suburb allegedly stole a POSB bank card from Mr Wever Matiyana (44) of Tshabalala suburb at a drinking spot.

Phomela allegedly shifted from the drinking spot in Nkulumane suburb and went on a spending spree at several bars in the city centre.

She pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube.

Mr Ncube sentenced her to a wholly suspended one month in prison on condition she restitutes Matiyana $118.

He also fined Phomela $100 or 60 days in prison.

“We were using his bank card to purchase alcohol and he gave me his pin number. I took his card while he was drunk. I didn’t want to steal his card.

“I was under the influence of alcohol. I used the money to buy beer and food for myself and my friends,” she said.

Mr Ncube referred her to community service assessment and remanded her in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on Saturday, Phomela and Matiyana were drinking alcohol together at Mnethi Business Centre in Nkulumane.

“She stole his bank card and used it to do some transactions at Mthonjeni and Mnethi Sports bars,” he said.

The court heard that Phomela went into the city centre and used the card to swipe at various Point of Sale machines.

Matiyana, the court heard, made a follow up and found Phomela in possession of his card at Skittle Inn.

A bank statement was obtained and may be used as evidence in court.

The total stolen is $118 and nothing has been recovered. The Chronicle