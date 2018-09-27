Shabanie resigns to fate

Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion appears to have resigned to fate after his team were held at Maglas by basement side Bulawayo City yesterday.

Veteran winger Christopher Semakweri scored in the first half to cancel an early Peter Muzondo strike for the Chinda Boys and ensure a share of the spoils in this battle of the strugglers.

Yesterday’s result leaves Shabanie with just 18 points after 27 games, a massive 13 points adrift of a safety position on the log standings with just seven games left in the season.

The point gained on the road yesterday was also not enough to improve City’s position as they remained log anchors with 16 points, and unlike Shabanie they are left with six games.

Shabanie have been in fiscal discomfort the whole year, surviving through handouts from well wishers to remain afloat in the top tier. The Chronicle