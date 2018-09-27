Ngezi turn on the heat

By Grace Chingoma

Title chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars rekindled their hopes for a maiden Castle Lager Premiership championship when they completed a league double over Caps United at Baobab yesterday and coming to within two points of log leaders FC Platinum in this riveting two-horse race.

The crucial victory, achieved on the back of a goal each by Donald Teguru and James Nguluve also helped Ngezi to halt a two-match losing streak that had left them trailing FC Platinum by five points.

But on a day when the pendulum swung in their favour, Triangle did Ngezi a huge favour by upstaging FC Platinum at Gibbo.

Ngezi also did well to show character and recover from the disappointment of sensationally tumbling out of the Chibuku Super Cup first round after their penalty shootout defeat by Herentals at the same venue.

It was another victory against the former champions who they beat in Harare in the first half of the season.

Caps United were however not bossed around in this lively contest yesterday.

Ngezi coach Tonderayi Ndiraya noted the Caps United outfit which he faced yesterday was “different, tougher and gave them a good run’’ but were able to hold on Teguru’s second minute goal that calmed their nerves.

Teams:

Ngezi: N. Chadya. J. Nguluve. P. Moyo. K. Bulaji. T. Chipunza. K. Murera. F. Makarati. M. Mushonga. D. Teguru (M. Charamba, 73rd minute). T. Mabvura (W. Mukanga 89th minute). G. Murwira.

Caps United: S. Makatuka. M. Ncube. M. Mwanjali. D. Mukandi (T. Chiunye, 78th minute). J. Jangano. M. Katsvairo. J. Ngodzo. B. Muzondiwa. A. Chidiebere. W. Mutasa The Chronicle