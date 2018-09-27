SportsNews

Ndoro at Highlands

Former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro has finally completed his move to Absa Premiership newbies, Highlands Park.

Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town during the Ajax Cape Town morning training session at Ikamva, Cape Town on 24 January 2018 (©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)
The Lions of the North have yesterday confirmed the capture of the Zimbabwean international following protracted negotiations.

The 33-year-old has started training under the watchful eye of coach Owen Da Gama a few weeks ago, but it is understood the player’s demands put a snag on the deal.

However, the two parties finally met on common ground with Ndoro having penned a one-year deal to bolster their attack, adding a vast amount experience.

Ndoro was released by Ajax Cape Town after just six months, following the club’s relegation to the National First Division due to their illegitimate fielding of the former Buccaneer. — Kickoff

