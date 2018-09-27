Man murders, harvests neighbour’s body parts

By Bernard Chiketo

Chikukwa community in Chimanimani effected a citizen’s arrest on a 23-year-old man who was in possession of a heart, sex organs and eyes of his 60-year-old murder victim.

Victor Dinga was arrested by villagers who were led by Aaron Mashava, a shop owner and his brother-in-law after he confided in him of the murder of Cephas Hangara earlier in the day on September 24.

Dinga made the confession as he tried to negotiate for the refrigeration of the body parts.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Taviringwa Kakova confirmed that Dinga was arrested by villagers who were mobilised by Mashava.

According to witnesses, Dinga had lured Hangara to nearby Allied Timbers’ forest reserve to look for rough sawn timber from its sawmill.

On the way, Dinga attacked Hangara with a machete and harvested his body parts.

He then went back to Chikukwa where he approached Mashava who is married to his sister hoping to put the body parts in his shop refrigerator but he declined.

Dinga then took the body parts to his residence where he hid them in the toilet.

Later that evening, Mashava mobilised villagers who raided his home and recovered the body parts before handing him over to the police.

Inspector Kakova said police were yet to ascertain his motive which locals claim was for ritual purposes.

Chimanimani has been abuzz with ritual murder rumours and claims for more than a year now. DailyNews