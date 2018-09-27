Korokoza kills friend in earnings row

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A gold panner from Zvishavane allegedly went berserk and fatally stabbed his colleague following a dispute over mining proceeds, police have confirmed.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at Gudo Business Centre in Zvishavane.

Joseph Mapasure (37) of Gudo village under Chief Mazvihwa in Zvishavane fatally stabbed his friend Samson Gurazhira (36) with an Okapi knife following a dispute over money.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Gurazhira and his friend Mapasure, who are both artisanal miners, were partners in mining activities.

She said on September 18, the two shared proceeds from their mining endeavours equally after selling gold ore.

Asst Insp Mukwende said a misunderstanding arose between the two as Mapasure demanded more money claiming that he owned the mining equipment which they had used in extracting the gold ore.

She said Gurazhira argued the two were partners, therefore they should share the proceeds equally.

“Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of murder which occurred on September 23 at Gudo Business Centre, Chief Mazvihwa, Zvishavane where a 36-year-old male adult was stabbed to death by a friend over mining proceeds.

“On the said date at around 10 AM, the suspect Mapasure approached Gurazhira who was drinking beer at Gudo Business Centre and confronted him over the money. They walked a few metres from the business centre while arguing over the issue. It is alleged that during the argument the suspect drew a knife from his trousers and stabbed Gurazhira on the left side of the chest,” Asst Insp Mukwende said.

After the attack, she said, Gurazhira tried to run away but fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely. Mapasure immediately ran away.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Gurazhira was rushed to a nearby clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The matter was reported to the police. The suspect is on the run. We are appealing to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or that can lead to his arrest to contact the nearest police station,” she said. The Herald