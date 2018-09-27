Bulawayo Chiefs frustrate DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

Fading giants Dynamos are proving to be toothless bulldogs as they fired blanks again yesterday and slipped further into the relegation quagmire after they were held by battling newboys Bulawayo Chiefs in a poorly attended match at Rufaro yesterday.

The Glamour Boys went into the match full of confidence after they had beaten the same opponents 1-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup first round four days ago.

But Lloyd Mutasa’s men failed to move into the next gear despite dominating the early exchanges and they relapsed into the usual insipid performances that have characterised their league campaign this year as soon as Bulawayo Chiefs settled in yesterday’s game.

The Glamour Boys have not scored in their last four consecutive league matches, which translates to 360 minutes of barren football, and the crisis is coming at a time they desperately needed to redeem themselves from the unfamiliar relegation maze.

DeMbare’s fate is slowly seeping out of their hands as they are now just one point above the relegation cut-off point with seven games remaining.

Tied on 31 points with Bulawayo Chiefs, Yadah and Nichrut, the last seven games will be crucial for the record Zimbabwe champions.

Mutasa yesterday was left mourning his team’s inability to create meaningful scoring chances, which has been a major undoing this year.

“I think we defended well but we never created as many chances as we had wanted, hence we could not score.

“If you look at the team that we were playing (Chiefs), we are in the mix together and you wouldn’t want to give the other team the advantage.

“But I’m sure with where we are (on the log standings), if you can’t win probably you should get something because the other teams will be collecting points as well.

“I think what I should worry about is my team not creating chances and my team not getting goals . . . Obviously we do (work on finishing) but look we played on a Saturday and then we play a midweek game. There isn’t much time to try and rectify such. But we will try our best so that we address that,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos supporters have not responded to the club’s pleas to rally behind the team during their dark hour as they were greeted by a much smaller crowd compared to that of last Saturday’s Chibuku Super Cup first round.

The poor league run continues ahead of a challenging trip to championship chasing FC Platinum away at Mandava this weekend.

Uncharacteristic of DeMbare, who have won many league titles because of their impeccable defending, the team this year has a goal difference of minus eight.

Their 20 goals in 27 starts is the second least tally ahead of newboys Herentals’ 19.

And yesterday their first meaningful chance came via Denver Mukamba’s free-kick which scrapped over the top of the woodwork after Kingston Nkhata was impeded wide on the left flank.

There were some glimpses from Peace Makaha and Panashe Mutasa on the lively right flank but Bulawayo Chiefs managed to soak the early pressure.

Then Chiefs had genuine appeals for a penalty turned down in the 27th minute by referee Lazarus Dirwai after Phakamani Dube handled the ball inside the box. The Herald