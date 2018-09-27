Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Biti suffering traumatic disorder

27,516 6

By Tarisai Machakaire

Veteran lawyer and opposition kingpin Tendai Biti is struggling to cope with the post-July 30 violence to the extent that he needs therapy and counselling services, the magistrates’ court was told yesterday.

Tendai Biti arrives at the magistrates courts in Harare, Thursday Aug. 9, 2018. Biti was deported to Zimbabwe following his arrest in Zambia after his asylum bid was rejected. Biti’s plight has raised concerns about a wave of repression against the opposition by the government of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tendai Biti arrives at the magistrates courts in Harare, Thursday Aug. 9, 2018. Biti was deported to Zimbabwe following his arrest in Zambia after his asylum bid was rejected. Biti’s plight has raised concerns about a wave of repression against the opposition by the government of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Biti said the traumatic disorder came as a result of the harrowing experience he went through at the hands of security agents who subjected him to terrifying and humiliating scenes when he tried to seek asylum in Zambia, at the beginning of August.

His lawyer Harrison Nkomo yesterday approached the court seeking a temporary release of his passport to enable him to travel to South Africa for therapy.

Related Articles

Sipepa Nkomo regrets leaving MDC

13,278 119

Zacc abusing me, says Tendai Biti

41,259 1087

Anti Corruption Commission targets Biti, big firms

1,067 366

Ninth Parly bound to fail says Biti

1,093 46

Nkomo told Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo that his client’s trip was a continuation of counselling sessions that Biti had been receiving in Harare adding that he was also billed to attend a Pan-African Lawyers Union in Tunisia.

He said Biti was prepared to furnish the court with an additional title deed to secure his return and urged the court to also consider scrapping his reporting conditions between September 26 and October 2.

“My client needs to attend counselling sessions as a result of what he was subjected to. He has been attending (sessions) in this country at Counselling Services Unit which on September 20 referred him to a centre in South Africa,” Nkomo told the court.

However, prosecutor Michael Reza objected to the application saying Biti was not being honest that he had been referred because there was a letter which showed that the counselling centre had only extended an invitation

“We have been following your situation since August 8. We hereby invite you to receive mental health services at our clinic. Our clinicians have over 10 years’ experience working with victims towards healing from their trauma experience.

“Our services will be available to you from September 19 to 22 enabling you to return to Harare on September 23. It is not clinically indicated to have such a short period of treatment therefore follow-up sessions will be scheduled,” said the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, in its invitation to Biti.

Biti is being charged with violating the Electoral Act by prematurely announcing the July 30 presidential result and inciting public violence.

According to the State, Biti acted unlawfully by announcing such results before the Electoral Board had done so.

It was further alleged that on August 1, Biti was with Jim Kunaka and met some of the 60 demonstrators that clashed with the army in town. DailyNews

You might also like More from author