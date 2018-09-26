Vahombe three games away from title

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Manica Diamonds coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere is three games away from clinching the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One soccer title and has declared that nothing can stop his side now.

The veteran coach saw his side claim maximum points away at Gutu/Mpandawana where they won 1-0.

“The Gems”, as the Mutare outfit are affectionately known by their fans currently sit on 60 points in the 16-team league after 22 matches and are yet to taste defeat in the championship race.

Second-placed Tenax, who were restricted to a 0-0 draw by United Lions, can only finish on 67 points if they are to win all their remaining eight games.

“I think we should now start to prepare for the Premiership after a good outing in Division One.

“This was my first experience in the league and it is challenging but I would like to thank our sponsors and executive who made all this possible.

“We had good preparations from the onset and we are working hard for every win.

“We are yet to taste defeat and I don’t see anything stopping us from winning the last eight games.

“We are only waiting for confirmation that we are champions and I don’t see anything stopping us as Manica Diamonds,” said Masomere.

Eastern Region Results

United Lions 0, Tenax 0; Bikita Minerals 2, Green Fuel 2; Gutu/Mpandawana 0, Manica Diamonds 1; Mwenezana 0, Buffaloes1; Surrey 0, Gaza Gunners 0; Renco Mine 3, Zero One One 0; Melfort 2, Masvingo United 0; Prime Rangers 2, Masvingo Pirates 1.

Northern Region Results

Beta XI 0, Harare City 0; DZ Evangel 1, ZRP FC 0; Golden Valley 1, Blue Jets 1; Cranborne Bullets 1, Chegutu Pirates 1; Mushowani Stars 1, Karoi United 1; Trojan Stars 2, Blue Swallows 1; Banket United 2, Herentals U-20 0; PAM United 0, Al Buraak 0; Ngezi Platinum U-19 1, Chinhoyi Stars 0

Central Region Results

Whawha 2, Black Eagles 1; TelOne 0, MSU 0; Tongogara 2, FC Lesafree 1; Vumbachikwe 0, Ivan Hoe Mine 1; ZPC Munyati 0, Sheasham 0, Blanket Mine 1, FC Platinum U-19 0. The Herald.