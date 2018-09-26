Two villagers jailed for killing maize-theft border jumpers

By Mashudu Netsianda

Two Mangwe villagers who were part of a 12-men gang that fatally assaulted two border jumpers for stealing maize cobs in their fields, were yesterday each sentenced to five years in jail.

Butinyana Dube (39) and Milton Mayisa (27) both of Nxele Village, were initially facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Xolisani Sibanda (19) and Benedict Ncube (26) in 2008.

They were however, convicted of a lesser charge of culpable homicide by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo. The two men will each serve an effective three years in jail after two years were suspended for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar crime.

The two have been on the run for nine years after killing Ncube and Sibanda in February 2008.

In passing sentence, Justice Moyo condemned Dube and Mayisa’s conduct, saying the courts have a duty to protect the sanctity of life.

“The accused persons were part of a mob that indiscriminately attacked the deceased persons leading to unnecessary loss of lives. The courts frown upon the loss of life, especially through violence hence a custodial sentence will meet the justice of the case,” ruled the judge.

Seven other accomplices from the same village were in February last year sentenced to five years in jail after they were convicted of culpable homicide by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva.

Two years were suspended from each of the sentences for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar offence.

Two other suspects, Mbuso Tshuma and Sipho Mdlongwa, are still at large while the third one, Godfrey Sebenzo is now late.

Prosecuting, Ms Nonhlanhla Ndlovu said on February 25 in 2008 at around 1PM, Mayisa and Dube teamed up with other villagers and attacked Ncube and Sibanda resulting in the two men sustaining injuries that led to their death.

“On 25 February 2008 at an unnamed mountain near Ramokgwebana River, Mayisa and Dube ganged up with other locals and assaulted Ncube and Sibanda after they found them roasting maize cobs suspected to have been stolen from Mr Norman Dube’s fields,” said Ms Ndlovu.

The court heard that the accused persons tied the deceased persons’ hands and indiscriminately attacked them resulting in the two men sustaining injuries that led to their deaths.

Mayisa and Dube together with other villagers attacked the two men with knobkerries and switches until they lost consciousness. Ncube was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he succumbed to injuries two days later.

Sibanda was also later picked by passersby at a bushy area where he had been abandoned by his assailants. He was taken to the same hospital where he died on admission.

According to post mortem results, the cause of the deaths was assault, head injuries and intracranial haemorrhage. The Chronicle