Raza back in Chevrons

Sikandar Raza has been added to the Zimbabwe cricket squad travelling to Bangladesh next month for three one-day international (ODI) matches and two Tests.

The all-rounder will, however, not play any part in the preceding limited-overs tour of South Africa scheduled to start this coming Sunday.

He had missed out on selection for both tours due to contractual issues that have since been resolved following a meeting between the player and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s contracts committee held on Monday.

Raza explained himself, apologised for his actions and pledged his commitment to Zimbabwe national duty.

With Zimbabwe leaving for South Africa today – where they will play three ODIs starting in Kimberley on Sunday and as many Twenty20 international matches – the selectors decided to only include him in the sides for the Bangladesh tour.

“I am extremely delighted with the news and thanks to ZC who quickly sorted out my issues,” Raza said.

“I just want to put this behind me and concentrate and enjoy my cricket.”

ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni has welcomed Raza’s return to national duty.

“We are pleased to have found common ground with Sikandar, who is one of our best players. We welcome him back to the national team set-up and we hope he will contribute immensely in Bangladesh and in future tours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Proteas batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the One-Day International (ODI) squad to take on Zimbabwe in the three-match series starting in Kimberley on Sunday.

Elgar replaces Hashim Amla, who has been ruled out of the series due to a finger injury.

“Hashim sustained a tear to the tendon in his left fifth digit while fielding during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League,” said team manager, Mohammed Moosajee.

“The injury will need up to three weeks to heal making him unavailable for the series against Zimbabwe.”

CSA National Selection Panel convener, Linda Zondi, says Elgar’s recent form and experience will be added value at the top of the order.

“We have said that the Zimbabwe series is an opportunity to further explore our ODI options and the unfortunate injury to Hashim gives us an opportunity to see what Dean is capable of in the limited-overs format.

He has always been on our radar having put in consistent performances both in South Africa and the UK, and brings a wealth of valuable experience to the batting group in Hashim and Faf’s absence,” Zondi said.

Keshav Maharaj, meanwhile, has been released from the ODI squad and will play for the Dolphins in their first round four-day competition fixture against the Titans starting at SuperSport Park today.

Proteas ODI squad

Dean Elgar (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras, captain), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

Proteas T20 squad

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

ZIMBABWE TOUR TO SA 2018

September 30: 10am, 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley (Day)

October 3: 1pm, 2nd ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (D/N)

October 6: 1pm, 3rd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl (D/N)

October 9: 6pm, 1st T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London (D/N)

October 12: 6pm, 2nd T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (D/N)

October 14: 2:30pm, 3rd T20 International, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day) – Zimbabwe Cricket/Sport24. The Herald.