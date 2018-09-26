MP pays tribute to minister SB Moyo

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament (MP) Justice Mayor Wadyajena has paid a moving tribute to Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister — Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo — who is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for a yet-to-be disclosed kidney ailment.

Moyo missed the on-going United Nations General Assembly meeting in the United States, where Zimbabwe is represented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The retired lieutenant general became an instant celebrity when he announced live on State television last November’s military intervention which led to the popular ouster of long-ruling leader, Robert Mugabe.

This saw the affable and articulate former senior military officer earning the moniker “General Bae” among his admirers.

Yesterday, the youthful Wadyajena used micro blogging site twitter to pay tribute to one of Mnangagwa’s highly-regarded ministers whom he said was sorely missed as he recuperated from his ailment.

“Sending prayers to Gen @MinisterSBMoyo. One of the sharpest minds we have & best Foreign minister to ever represent us.

“In Nembudziya this year I saw that he works with laser focus and is truly principled.

“He has no time for gossip & dubious intel from shady Cdes! Good morning Zimbabwe,” Wadyajena wrote on twitter.

Moyo was a guest of honour at Wadyajena’s rally in Nembudziya in the run up to the July 30 harmonised national elections.

The Foreign Affairs minister was taken ill last week at Avenues Clinic with a kidney complaint although other sources told the Daily News that Moyo — who apparently had been on dialysis for some time — had undergone emergency surgery which was likely to keep him at the Avenues Clinic for at least a week.

The deputy minister of Information Energy Mutodi later confirmed to the Daily News that Moyo was admitted at the hospital — adding that he was “recovering well from a minor illness.”

It was not clear whether Moyo had gone through a transplant, with insiders at Avenues Clinic saying the hospital had both the skills and the capacity to carry out such procedures.

Moyo, who retired from the military following his appointment as a minister by Mnangagwa, in the aftermath of last November’s military intervention, was born at Mnene Mission Hospital, in Mberengwa, in 1960.

He joined the liberation struggle as a teenager in 1977 — abandoning his Form 3 studies at the time.

Moyo announced on live television on November 15 last year the military’s intervention in the governance of the country.

The curtain later fell on Mugabe on November 21, when the nonagenarian resigned from his office moments after Parliament had started damaging proceedings to impeach him. DailyNews