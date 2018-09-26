Mangwiro praises Norman Mapeza

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro has expressed his admiration for his FC Platinum counterpart Norman Mapeza whom he described as “an inspiration’’ ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Gibbo this afternoon.

The miners are poised to retain the championship crown having taken what appears a comfortable five-point lead.

FC Platinum also have a more favourable sequence of fixtures in the title run in including a visit to Mandava by their nearest rivals Ngezi Platinum.

While the league seems to have eluded Triangle who trail the leaders by a massive 17 points, Mangwiro concedes they no longer have a chance to win it and instead lavished praise on Mapeza’s achievements in his coaching career.

The former CAPS United coach said he is motivated to win against the FC Platinum gaffer and has a plan up on his sleeve to halt the champions’ title march.

“We have great respect for them as champions, and as for Norman he has achieved more than I have in our (respective) coaching careers.

“He is someone I look up to for inspiration, I would also want to do well and a victory against his team is just the tonic that I need to perhaps feel I am higher up there with the best,” he said.

“We need to consolidate our position on the log where we are currently fourth and for them obviously they want to open a gap between them and Ngezi, we will give a best shot.

“Yes they have done so well to be where they are but certainly we are not intimidated, we will do our best to get a result”.

In their last meeting in Zvishavane, Triangle battled to a goalless draw despite playing for close to half an hour, a man down.

Mangwiro watched FC Platinum’s match day 27 clash against Herentals FC at Mandava with a view to having an insight of how he will model his team against them.

Although it was not immediately clear whether or not he was playing some mind games, Mangwiro said the spying mission was likely to come to naught. The Herald.