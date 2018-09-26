Man digs up dad’s remains, stashes them in bedroom

A magistrate here has ordered the mental examination of a 46-year-old man, who allegedly exhumed the remains of his father who died two decades ago and stashed them in his bedroom.

Resident magistrate Mr Victor Mahamadi on Tuesday ordered that Moses Zuva of Shadaya Village under Chief Gutu be examined to establish his mental state after his bizarre conduct.

Zuva stunned tåhe court after claiming that he was acting on the instructions of his late father who wanted to be buried in the bedroom. Zuva is in contravention of Section 11 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, which outlaws tampering with graves.

Mr Mahamadi remanded him in custody to September 28 pending mental examination. He also ordered that Zuva be examined by two Government medical officers in line with provisions of the Mental Health Act.

Zuva stunned the court, when in his testimony, claimed that he was ordered by his father who passed on in 1990 to exhume his remains and keep them for “historical” reasons and rebury them five years later after showing them to his siblings.

Prosecutor Mr Samuel Magobeya alleges that on September 13 this year at around 10am, the accused went to his father’s grave and exhumed the skeletal remains and took them for storage in his bedroom at his rural home.

A villager alerted the police after being shocked by Zuva’s actions, leading to his arrest.

Police recovered the remains of Zuva’s father in his bedroom. The Herald.