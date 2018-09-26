‘Kanjiva’ grips local showbiz

By Blessing Masakadza

Enzo Ishall may be new in Zimdancehall but he is arguably the man-of-the-moment in the genre with Kanjiva dominating the local music scene.

The chanter is riding high with singles such as Handirare Kuden Kwenyu, Chiita Kwacho which all have accompanying videos and with Kanjiva coming in, he hogged the limelight from fellow chanters.

Enzo, real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhari is among a number of dancehall chanters under the Chillspot Family who have managed to pull their own.

He said Kanjiva had become a trademark dance for the people in Mbare, hence decided to make it national.

“Kanjiva is a popular dance in Mbare and cuts across all generations, the old and the young.

“I think the dance is about two to three years old and most people in Mbare know about it. It is played in parties, clubs and even at funerals,” he said.

The song comes off the Tamulevel Avion Riddim which is combination of two talented music producers DJ Tamuka (Military Touch Movement) and Levels (Chillspot).

“My coming to Mbare from Sunningdale got me in touch with Kanjiva dance and together with DJ Fantan we decided to make it popular, hence the song. The song is on the Tamulevel riddim, Avion, a new offering from Chillspot,” he said.

The chanter’s creativity can be witnessed in his videos such as Handirare Kuden Kwenyu and he is certainly making a name for himself and if he continues he will reach and pass the levels of other chanters who passed through Chillspot such as Soul Jah Love.

Speaking to the Daily News, Chillspot’s DJ Fantan who is handling the chanter’s affairs said he is currently doing singles before getting into an album.

Born and bred in Mabvuku before moving to Sunningdale, the chanter believes 2018 is his year of breakthrough having started music during the same period with Soul Jah Love and Seh Calaz. DailyNews